Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EOSE. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 15.0 %
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 41.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.