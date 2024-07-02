Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EOSE. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 15.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $1.46 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $303.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 41.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.