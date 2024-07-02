Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.38.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $60.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.66. The company has a market cap of $678.35 million, a PE ratio of 431.43 and a beta of 1.93. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

