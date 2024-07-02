RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Short Interest Up 13.4% in June

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the May 31st total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,696.0 days.
RS Group Stock Performance
Shares of EENEF stock remained flat at $9.43 during trading on Tuesday. RS Group has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39.
RS Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RS Group
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.