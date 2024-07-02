RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Short Interest Up 13.4% in June

RS Group plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the May 31st total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,696.0 days.

RS Group Stock Performance

Shares of EENEF stock remained flat at $9.43 during trading on Tuesday. RS Group has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

