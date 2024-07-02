Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Down 12.9% in June

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the May 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Sachem Capital Stock Performance

SACH stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 338,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $118.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.73. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter worth $10,046,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $706,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Sachem Capital by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sachem Capital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 18.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SACH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Sachem Capital in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Featured Stories

