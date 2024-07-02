Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SAGE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,346. The company has a market cap of $646.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $49.74.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

