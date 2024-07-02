Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 172,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,405,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $908.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $143,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

