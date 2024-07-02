Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.80 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $358.61 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,804,331,597 coins and its circulating supply is 1,783,651,774 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

