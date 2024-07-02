Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires 263 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 78.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $386.76. 368,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $366.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $391.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

