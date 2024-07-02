Saxon Interests Inc. Buys 14,632 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 2.3% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 49,293.8% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 5,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 51,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $386,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.86. 5,273,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,448,163. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

