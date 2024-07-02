Saxon Interests Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,600,000 after acquiring an additional 673,843 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.93. 6,835,596 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

