SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBAC. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.08.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $189.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.93 and a 200 day moving average of $213.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,691,000 after purchasing an additional 88,339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,302 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,492,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,765,000 after purchasing an additional 166,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,838,000 after purchasing an additional 727,163 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.