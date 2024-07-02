Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 4.2% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Verum Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,562,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,819,000 after purchasing an additional 265,055 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,299. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.