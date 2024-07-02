Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB) Position Lowered by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Myecfo LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter.

SCMB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,916. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $52.70.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

