Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,425,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 760,762 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 730,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,693,000 after purchasing an additional 401,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,490,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 585,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,886. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $63.52.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

