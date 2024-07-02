Sean Kiewiet Sells 28,501 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 28,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $147,635.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,196,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,804 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $14,020.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,980 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $36,628.20.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,080 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,552.40.

On Friday, May 24th, Sean Kiewiet sold 9,852 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $44,432.52.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 9,875 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $34,068.75.

On Monday, May 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 21,100 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $73,428.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Sean Kiewiet sold 8,061 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $27,891.06.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,001 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $21,243.54.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,305 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $4,149.90.

NASDAQ PRTH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 27,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,759. The company has a market capitalization of $396.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $205.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $209.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Priority Technology by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Priority Technology by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 156,044 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Priority Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

