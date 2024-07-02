Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Insider Chris Cox Buys 12,530 Shares

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) insider Chris Cox bought 12,530 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £17,040.80 ($21,554.26).

Serica Energy Stock Performance

SQZ traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 135 ($1.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,919. Serica Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.70 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 271.77 ($3.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £530.36 million, a PE ratio of 500.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 171.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79.

Serica Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 7.22%. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,518.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.85) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

