Sharkey Howes & Javer Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,174,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after purchasing an additional 351,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,767 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
IVE stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.72. The stock had a trading volume of 455,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,953. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.37.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
