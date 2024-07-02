Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 18,884 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,884 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.13% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after buying an additional 932,741 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,964,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,875,000 after purchasing an additional 463,636 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,104,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,746,000 after purchasing an additional 397,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 362,821 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.62. 1,203,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

