Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 993 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 25.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $153,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $5,783,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 376,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,712,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IVV stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $551.91. 2,549,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,382,489. The stock has a market cap of $476.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $553.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $530.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.