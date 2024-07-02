Shira Ridge Wealth Management Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 383.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.71. The company had a trading volume of 169,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,233. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

