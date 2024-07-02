Shira Ridge Wealth Management Purchases 258 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned 0.05% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.88. 883,269 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.