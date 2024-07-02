Shira Ridge Wealth Management Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 0.6% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.62. 274,415 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.