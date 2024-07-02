Shira Ridge Wealth Management Sells 18,822 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,822 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 23,005.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 64,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

HDV stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.24. 343,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,682. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.64.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

