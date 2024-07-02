Shires Income Plc (SHRS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.80 on July 31st

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from Shires Income’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shires Income Trading Down 1.9 %
LON SHRS opened at GBX 233.54 ($2.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.89 million, a PE ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 240.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 226.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51. Shires Income has a 12 month low of GBX 200 ($2.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 253 ($3.20).
About Shires Income
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shires Income
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- AI Boosts 3 Renewable Stocks: First Solar, Enphase, Nextracker
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Homebuilder Stocks on Edge: Will the Sector Hold Its Ground?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
Receive News & Ratings for Shires Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shires Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.