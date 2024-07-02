Shires Income Plc (SHRS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.80 on July 31st

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from Shires Income’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shires Income Trading Down 1.9 %

LON SHRS opened at GBX 233.54 ($2.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.89 million, a PE ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 240.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 226.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51. Shires Income has a 12 month low of GBX 200 ($2.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 253 ($3.20).

About Shires Income

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

