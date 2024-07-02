Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Increases By 7.5%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,760,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the May 31st total of 38,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.5% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 145,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.6% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $5,141,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.2 %

AMD stock traded up $6.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.31. The company had a trading volume of 57,741,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,969,270. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.38. The stock has a market cap of $265.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.