Short Interest in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expands By 22.6%

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $23,393,301.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $23,393,301.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 40,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $5,310,912.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,544,846 shares of company stock valued at $209,247,962. 41.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 555.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.45. The company had a trading volume of 786,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ares Management has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $150.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.15.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

