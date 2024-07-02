Short Interest in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Rises By 7.9%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the May 31st total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Camber Energy stock. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 356,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Phraction Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Camber Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy Stock Performance

CEI remained flat at $0.11 on Tuesday. 6,314,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,369,304. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Camber Energy has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.27.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:CEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter. Camber Energy had a negative return on equity of 100.29% and a negative net margin of 172.80%.

Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. The company operates through two segments, Power Generation and Oil and Gas Exploration. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

