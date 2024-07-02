Short Interest in CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Drops By 6.5%

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the May 31st total of 131,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

CISO Global Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:CISO traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 54,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,362. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CISO Global has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CISO Global had a negative return on equity of 253.61% and a negative net margin of 94.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.

