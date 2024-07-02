Short Interest in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Declines By 7.5%

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,700 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the May 31st total of 654,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Copa by 15.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copa by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 34,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPA traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $93.11. The company had a trading volume of 229,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,293. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day moving average is $99.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Copa has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.73 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Copa will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Copa’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPA. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Copa in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

