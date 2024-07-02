Short Interest in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Declines By 6.6%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,900 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the May 31st total of 731,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance

CRESY remained flat at $7.92 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,245. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $469.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 13.46%.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.3826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

