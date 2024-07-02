Short Interest in dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Rises By 6.7%

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,373,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the May 31st total of 1,287,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.9 days.
dentalcorp Stock Performance
Shares of dentalcorp stock remained flat at $6.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $6.92.
dentalcorp Company Profile
