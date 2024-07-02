Short Interest in dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Rises By 6.7%

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,373,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the May 31st total of 1,287,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.9 days.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

Shares of dentalcorp stock remained flat at $6.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

dentalcorp Company Profile

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

