Short Interest in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Increases By 25.1%

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $44,527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,756 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 979,798 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Element Solutions by 10,622.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 848,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 840,653 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Element Solutions by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,538,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,596,000 after purchasing an additional 434,590 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.08. 906,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Element Solutions Company Profile



Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

