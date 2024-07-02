Short Interest in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Increases By 25.1%

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $44,527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,756 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 979,798 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Element Solutions by 10,622.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 848,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 840,653 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Element Solutions by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,538,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,596,000 after purchasing an additional 434,590 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.08. 906,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

