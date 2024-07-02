Short Interest in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Rises By 7.6%

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the May 31st total of 7,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSE:EDR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,926. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on EDR shares. Citigroup downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.
In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $552,464.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $552,464.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,246 shares of company stock worth $1,843,419. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
