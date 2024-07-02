Short Interest in ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Drops By 11.5%

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,556,200 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 13,061,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ESR Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ESRCF remained flat at $8.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. ESR Group has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

ESR Group Company Profile

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

