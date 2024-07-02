Short Interest in ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Drops By 11.5%

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,556,200 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 13,061,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ESR Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ESRCF remained flat at $8.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. ESR Group has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.86.
ESR Group Company Profile
