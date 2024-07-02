Short Interest in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Grows By 7.3%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,380,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the May 31st total of 11,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of EVH traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Evolent Health has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $639.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.60 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EVH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $43,759,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 142,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 97,785 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,355,000 after buying an additional 1,199,400 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 1,223.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 120,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 111,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,000.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.