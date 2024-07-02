Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Expands By 17.8%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS FMANF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,616. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Freeman Gold has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

