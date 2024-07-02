Short Interest in GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Rises By 19.6%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 219.3 days.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $40.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.53. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $43.41.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.