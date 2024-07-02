Short Interest in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Rises By 15.7%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.1 days.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock remained flat at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

