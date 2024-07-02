Short Interest in Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Rises By 16.3%

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,200 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 843,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 754.0 days.
Hammerson Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF remained flat at $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.
About Hammerson
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hammerson
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.