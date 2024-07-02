Short Interest in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Increases By 23.0%

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 262,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 494,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter worth approximately $909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,345,000 after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 306,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.75. 91,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,989. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $29.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $843.60 million, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HealthStream

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.