Short Interest in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Drops By 19.0%

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Indivior during the third quarter worth $191,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Indivior during the fourth quarter worth about $36,011,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Indivior by 58.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after acquiring an additional 769,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Indivior by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 345,556 shares during the period. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Indivior by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 316,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Indivior alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Indivior in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Indivior Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.44. 62,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,966. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,575.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. Indivior has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Indivior had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 842.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Indivior will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Indivior

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.