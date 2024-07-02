Short Interest in Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Decreases By 18.5%

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Innovative Designs Stock Performance
Shares of Innovative Designs stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Innovative Designs has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
About Innovative Designs
