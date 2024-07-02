Short Interest in Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Decreases By 18.5%

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Innovative Designs Stock Performance

Shares of Innovative Designs stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Innovative Designs has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

About Innovative Designs

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry.

