Short Interest in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Declines By 6.2%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the May 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 880,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

NYSE:JKS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.03. 620,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.39. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $46.47.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth $575,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after buying an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 372.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 60,992 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Further Reading

