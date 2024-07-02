Short Interest in La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Increases By 22.9%

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.0 days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LFDJF remained flat at $34.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31.

About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme engages in the gaming operation and distribution business in France and internationally. It offers lottery games, such as draw and instant games at points of sale and online; sports betting at points of sale; online poker; online horse-race and sports betting; betting and risk management services to sports betting operators; digital gaming platform; and s sports betting technology, as well as holds and administers draws for participating lotteries.

