Short Interest in La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Increases By 22.9%

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.0 days.
La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LFDJF remained flat at $34.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31.
About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than La Française des Jeux Société anonyme
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- What are earnings reports?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.