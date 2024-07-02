Short Interest in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Drops By 15.3%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $7.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,426. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.80 and a 200-day moving average of $237.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $299.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,432 shares of company stock valued at $31,320,372. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

