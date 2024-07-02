Short Interest in MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Increases By 22.3%

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 384.0 days.
MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MAMTF remained flat at C$11.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.81. MCAN Mortgage has a 52 week low of C$10.92 and a 52 week high of C$12.50.
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile
