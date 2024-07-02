Short Interest in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Declines By 12.8%

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,100 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the May 31st total of 264,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSBI shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSBI

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MSBI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 31,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,094. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $492.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $122.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $85,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $85,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $49,922.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,541. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 54,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,815,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 132,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.