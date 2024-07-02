Short Interest in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Grows By 24.3%

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,320,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 26,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.05.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,867,000 after buying an additional 1,059,042 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after buying an additional 3,296,466 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after purchasing an additional 440,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,657 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,283,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,597,837. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average is $55.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.