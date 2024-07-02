Short Interest in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Decreases By 14.9%

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 73,938 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,482,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,023,000 after buying an additional 735,344 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after buying an additional 62,449 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,896,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,698,000 after acquiring an additional 397,627 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

OPCH traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $27.53. 317,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,387. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

