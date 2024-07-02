Short Interest in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Grows By 22.9%

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Orange County Bancorp

In other Orange County Bancorp news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,619.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,485 shares of company stock worth $76,046. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OBT traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.09. 26,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37. Orange County Bancorp has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $64.01. The company has a market cap of $283.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.30. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.